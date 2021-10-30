COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Mary Lee Letourneau, 53, Tekoa Way, Maryville
• Lisa Beth Hartsell, 58, Knoxville; also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a suspended license
Case filed Oct. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Pamela Moran and Samuel Coe v. Abigail Wright, Joshua McDaniel and General Motors, damages
Case filed Oct. 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Olvin Adonai Arriaza Rivera, conservatorship
Cases filed Oct. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Inalvis Perez Olivia v. Wilber Carlos Alvarez, Category 3 lawsuit
• Eric Kent Watson v. Tammy Jo Probst Watson, divorce
• Evelyn M. Croucher v. Dennis Wayne Croucher, divorce
• Derrick Lamarr Crayton v. Samantha Corazon Crayton, divorce
