COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Robert J. Thomas Sneed, 30, Mint Road, Maryville
• Mary Beth Houk, 60, Madisonville
Case filed Oct. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jerome Tester and Julie Noe v. Josh Courtney, Heather Courtney, Black Diamond Guns and Gear, real estate
Case filed Oct. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• April Davis v. Gerald Carter Stephens, damages
Case filed Oct. 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Adalynn Brooke Hamilton Trail, name change
Case filed Oct. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lauren Bailey Chambers v. Jason Alan Tokar, paternity
Case filed Oct. 2 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Ashley Brooke Garner v. Anthony Gabriel Garner, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Marjorie M. Deck, estate
• Regarding: Glen R. Smith, estate
• Regarding: Roxie Lee Headrick, estate
• Regarding: Robert T. Vogel, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.