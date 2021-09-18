COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jaime Paiz, 24, Spartanburg, South Carolina
• Fred William Kincaid Jr., 52, East Edison Street, Alcoa
• Sarah Nicole Rainwater, 39, Lennox Circle, Maryville; also charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession and possession of a handgun while under the influence
Case filed Sept. 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: George Andrew Seth Griffin, name change
Case filed Sept. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mara Gabriella Burleson v. Michael Alan Burleson, divorce
Case filed Sept. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Candace Whitt Hovater v. David Brian Hovater, divorce
Case filed Sept. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anne J. Headrick, estate
