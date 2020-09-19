COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Larry Radford Bartlett Sr., 61, Bedford, Ohio
• Mitchell Oneal Floyd, 30, Garrett Lane, Maryville
• Cody Michael Lee, 29, Manor Way, Louisville
Case filed Sept. 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Greg Smith, et al. v. Kurt Steinbach, lawsuit
Case filed Sept. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Vanessa D. Tanner v. Kenneth D. Tanner, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 18 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Christa Danielle Wade v. Justin Glen Talbott, divorce
• Laylan Paige Henderson v. Joshua Leon Henderson, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen Hutsell, estate
• Regarding: Joyce Dean Keylon King, estate
• Regarding: Lewis Moyer Simpson, estate
