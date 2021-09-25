COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Larry Gene Millsaps, 59, Ratledge Road, Friendsville
• Cecil Edward Allred, 66, Belleville Avenue, Maryville
• Skysun Grady Stambaugh, 38, Deer Meadow Way, Rockford
• Wesley Ryan Dixon, 44, Comstock Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of handgun while under the influence
• Christopher Damon Cochran, 47, Terry Way, Friendsville
• Michele Lee Krohn, 52, Powell
Case filed Sept. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lois Cooper v. Paul Caughron, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Sept. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Judy Lynn Newman v. Money McDaniel, category 1 lawsuit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.