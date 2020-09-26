COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Donna Beatrice Banton, 62, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
• Joshua Paul York, 39, Nails Creek Road, Rockford; also charged with expired registration plate
Case filed Sept. 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Jayne C. Cobb, name change
Case filed Sept. 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael L. Posey and Colleen F. Posey v. Jonathan Dailey, Bob Coles and Paint and Stain, damages
Cases filed Sept. 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• A Guys Painting v. A&M Building & Contracting Inc., debt
• Wayne Sapp v. Nathan Flowers, damages
Case filed Sept. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Zeke E. Bonner v. Jasper L. Shope, Jr., damages
Case filed Sept. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lisa Wojciechowicz v. Callie Stewart, Amy Stewart and State Farm, damages
Cases filed Sept. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Lee Brooks v. Brian Charles Brooks, divorce
• Regarding: Brian Scott Alley, et al., estate
• Regarding: Alexander Cory Taverna Pomichter, et al., name change
Cases filed Sept. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Debra Victoria Spears v. Anthony Lynn Spears, divorce
• Kristen Nicole Friend v. Nathan Wayne Friend, divorce
• Phillip Edward Tyre v. Emily Britton Tyre, divorce
Case filed Sept. 25 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Michelle Alexander v. Rex Allen Alexander, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John E. Bice, estate
• Regarding: Mamie Sue Matoy Kirkland, estate
