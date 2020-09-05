COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Holly Roseann Parker, 38, Houston Avenue, Maryville
• Tyler Shane Dishman, 28, Pigeon Forge
Case filed Sept. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sean David Mueller v. Alyssa Ashley Mueller, divorce
Case filed Sept. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Darlene Hensley v. William Roark, Kristen Roark, Rocky Hembree and John Doe, damages
Cases filed Sept. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joyce Claire Zarubin, estate
• Regarding: Shelba J. McCaslin, estate
