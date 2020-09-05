COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Holly Roseann Parker, 38, Houston Avenue, Maryville

• Tyler Shane Dishman, 28, Pigeon Forge

Case filed Sept. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Sean David Mueller v. Alyssa Ashley Mueller, divorce

Case filed Sept. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• Darlene Hensley v. William Roark, Kristen Roark, Rocky Hembree and John Doe, damages
 
Cases filed Sept. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Joyce Claire Zarubin, estate
 
• Regarding: Shelba J. McCaslin, estate

