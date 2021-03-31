COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Amy Nicole Stevenson, 37, Enterprise Way, Maryville; also charged with failing to use due care and caution and open container by vehicle operator

Case filed March 30 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Ruth Henry Weston, estate

Case filed March 31 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Ruby C. Jones, estate

