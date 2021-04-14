COURT

Cases filed April 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• American Express National Bank v. Crystalynn Falencik, contract/debt

• Specmat Technologies Inc. v. Teresa J. Brinson, miscellaneous general

Case filed April 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• State of Tennessee, City of Alcoa v. Willard David Abraham Jr. and Denise A. (et al.), tax dispute

Cases filed April 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Shelby Rae Rimbeck McLemore v. Anthony Thomas Lee McLemore, divorce

• Christopher Gene Armstrong v. Tonya Marie Armstrong, divorce

Case filed April 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Courtney Nicole Snyder v. Joshua Keith Snyder, divorce

Cases filed April 14 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Thomas Michael Hughes, estate

• Regarding: Betty Thompson Irwin, estate

