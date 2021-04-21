COURT

Case filed April 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Serena F. Judy v. David A. Gann, damages

Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Ashley Lynn Sayne, name change

• Felicia Renee Griffin v. Richard Jay Griffin, divorce

• Constance Milnor Myers v. Dallas Cameron Myers, divorce

• David Allen Brock v. Alejandro J. Brock, divorce

• Wayne M. Robertson v. Marcia K. Robertson, divorce

Case filed April 21 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Earl R. Butler, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.