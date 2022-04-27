COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Joseph Dunbar, 40, Georgia
• Derek DeWayne Formby, 36, Ridge Road, Maryville
Cases filed April 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Tabitha Carver v. Douglas Boyd Carver, divorce
• Benji Nichole Carmon v. Kevin William Carmon, divorce
Case filed April 27 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Geneva Berrong Webb, affidavit for a large estate
