COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Leah Rose Polinski, 36, Amerine Road, Maryville

Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court

• Heather Flynn v. Marc Barnes, enforcement of a foreign judgement

• Regarding James Henry Potter, conservatorship

Case filed April 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Michaela Anne Stephens v. Jason Trent Stephens, divorce

Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Sabrina Ann Hill v. Michael Lynn Hill, divorce

Case filed April 5 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Wilma Irene Lambert, affidavit for a large estate

Cases filed April 6 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Billy Eugene Dunn, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Charles Davis Gerard, petition for testate executor

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.