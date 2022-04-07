COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Leah Rose Polinski, 36, Amerine Road, Maryville
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Heather Flynn v. Marc Barnes, enforcement of a foreign judgement
• Regarding James Henry Potter, conservatorship
Case filed April 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Michaela Anne Stephens v. Jason Trent Stephens, divorce
Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Sabrina Ann Hill v. Michael Lynn Hill, divorce
Case filed April 5 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Wilma Irene Lambert, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed April 6 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Billy Eugene Dunn, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Charles Davis Gerard, petition for testate executor
