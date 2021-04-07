COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Starla Rene Scharff, 39, Knoxville; also charged with failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving left of center of roadway
• Matthew Carta, 40, Miser Station Road, Friendsville
Case filed April 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather McGlinchy v. Brooke Johnson, damages
Case filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Michelle Lee Kuhn, name change
Cases filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kevin Isaac Bivens v. Amie Devon Chapman, divorce
• Brittany Maria Cleveland Watson v. Da Mon Lynn Watson, divorce
Case filed April 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher Delaney v. Julia Delaney, divorce
Case filed April 7 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jeffrey Darin Carver v. Misty Dawn Carver, divorce
Case filed April 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Frank Atkins, estate
Cases filed April 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen W. Smith, estate
• Regarding: Dale Eugene Hobbs, estate
• Regarding: Marilyn K. Davis, estate
• Regarding: Roger Dale Elder, estate
• Regarding: Matthew J. Hursh, estate
• Regarding: Linda Faye England, estate
