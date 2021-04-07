COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Starla Rene Scharff, 39, Knoxville; also charged with failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving left of center of roadway

• Matthew Carta, 40, Miser Station Road, Friendsville

Case filed April 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Heather McGlinchy v. Brooke Johnson, damages

Case filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Michelle Lee Kuhn, name change

Cases filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kevin Isaac Bivens v. Amie Devon Chapman, divorce

• Brittany Maria Cleveland Watson v. Da Mon Lynn Watson, divorce

Case filed April 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Christopher Delaney v. Julia Delaney, divorce

Case filed April 7 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Jeffrey Darin Carver v. Misty Dawn Carver, divorce

Case filed April 6 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: James Frank Atkins, estate

Cases filed April 7 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Helen W. Smith, estate

• Regarding: Dale Eugene Hobbs, estate

• Regarding: Marilyn K. Davis, estate

• Regarding: Roger Dale Elder, estate

• Regarding: Matthew J. Hursh, estate

• Regarding: Linda Faye England, estate

