COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Sharon Renee Smith, 42, Kenmark Drive, Maryville
Case filed Aug. 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John W. Hanes, surviving spouse of Elizabeth "Betty" Dobbins Hanes, deceased, and on behalf of the wrongful death beneficiaries of Elizabeth "Betty" Dobbins Hanes v. Blount Medical Investors Inc. d/b/a Life Care Center of Blount County and Life Care Centers of America Inc., medical malpractice
Cases filed Aug. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Danny Vealey v. Anne Vealey, divorce
• Jennifer Zienin v. Daniel Chaney, divorce
• Jerica A. Henning v. Scott Henning, divorce
• Randall Robertson v. Tina Rumney, divorce
• Timothy Heath v. Donna Heath, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Teresa Jean Steen, estate
• Regarding: Douglas Max Stone, estate
Cases filed Aug. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Edward Payne Jr., estate
• Regarding: Mary Ruth Trent, estate
