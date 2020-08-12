COURT
Cases filed Aug. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Edward Harvey Woodard v. April Jeanette Woodard, divorce
• Amber Justine Dean v. Kimani Yero Dean, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Kaye Harris v. John David Harris, divorce
• Linda Sue Miller v. Franklin Dwight Beaver, divorce
• Regarding: James Tyler Wayne Monroe, name change
• Courtney Beth Joyner v. Jeremy Scott Joyner, divorce
Case filed Aug. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen Marie Burns, estate
Case filed Aug. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dorothy S. Reed, estate
Cases filed Aug. 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Summer Brooke Williams Brotherton v. Keith Ryan Brotherton, transfer from foreign county
• David M. Blizzard (et al.) v. Steve Surchik (et al.), property dispute
