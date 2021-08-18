COURT
Case filed Aug. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph Aaron Fields v. Lauren Elizabeth Fields, divorce
Case filed Aug. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gavin Wayne Giles, estate
Case filed Aug. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bessie Elizabeth Whitten, estate
