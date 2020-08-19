COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Regina Lynn Maness, 53, Oak Ridge
• Laura Lynn James, 58, Cinema Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Aug. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Stephanie Leigh Anderson, name change
• Regarding: Marsha Mashell Payne, name change
Case filed Aug. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: David Lee Giffin, estate
