COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tanya Michelle McCarrell, 48, Cookeville; also charged with resisting arrest
Case filed Aug. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cady Case v. Dennis and Raylene King, personal injury
Case filed Aug. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hailey Trew v. Allison and Kimberly Alexander, motor vehicle accident damages
Case filed Aug. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher Dean Atkins v. Kristin Leigh Tinch, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Andrea White, estate
• Regarding: Takeko K. Rowland, estate
