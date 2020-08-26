COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant: 

• Irvin Jovani Millan, 26, West Stephenson Street, Alcoa

Case filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Kelleen Storma Norem, et al. v. Rodney Winkler et al., lawsuit

Cases filed Aug. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Felecia Kay Millward v. Joshua Landon Millward, divorce

• Amber Diane Bartlett v. Brian Lee Hammons, divorce

• Lauren Nicole Lynn v. Lones Billy Lynn Jr., divorce

Case filed Aug. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Joyce Yates, estate
 
Cases filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Mary Lynn Sharp, estate
 
• Regarding: Catherine S. Beals, estate
 
• Regarding: Julius N. Parrish, estate

