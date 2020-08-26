COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Irvin Jovani Millan, 26, West Stephenson Street, Alcoa
Case filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Kelleen Storma Norem, et al. v. Rodney Winkler et al., lawsuit
Cases filed Aug. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Felecia Kay Millward v. Joshua Landon Millward, divorce
• Amber Diane Bartlett v. Brian Lee Hammons, divorce
• Lauren Nicole Lynn v. Lones Billy Lynn Jr., divorce
Case filed Aug. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joyce Yates, estate
Cases filed Aug. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Lynn Sharp, estate
• Regarding: Catherine S. Beals, estate
• Regarding: Julius N. Parrish, estate
