COURT
Case filed Aug. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Eric Gerald Fifer v. Emily Kathryn Fifer, divorce
Case filed Aug. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alex Irwin v. Briana Christine Irwin, divorce
Case filed Aug. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• James Harold Hembree, estate
Case filed Aug. 4 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Sydney Anne McLean v. Stephen Douglas McLean, divorce
Case filed Aug. 5 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Robert Gregory Hollifield v. Sheila Ann Hollifield, divorce
