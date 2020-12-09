COURT
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee, on Relation of the Commissioner, Department of Transportation, For and On Behalf of Said Department v. Kevin Christopher Omoumi; Larry Pressley, trustee; and City Employees Credit Union, condemnation
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Pamela Jean Gross v. Brian William Gross, divorce
Case filed Dec. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly Layne McCormick v. Mark Donald McCormick, divorce
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Natalie Lynn Bischoff v. Dean Edward Bischoff, divorce
Case filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Nancy F. Lambert, estate
