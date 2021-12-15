COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jose Ricardo Rodriguez, 54, Faith Way, Walland
Case filed Dec. 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Isaiah Whaley, name change
Cases filed Dec. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kendall Alexis Taylor v. Brock Taylor, divorce
• Theresa Caudill Brandau v. Ronald Neese Brandau, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James W. Jackson, estate
• Regarding: Matthew Bruce Malone, estate
Case filed Dec. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Clarence Manuel Crye, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.