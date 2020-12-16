COURT RECORDS
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Johnathan Howard Gorenflo, 24, Crestwood Drive, Louisville
• Jerry Wayne Barron, 53, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville; also charged with failure to appear
Cases filed Dec. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allison Nicole Belgarde v. Anthony James Belgarde, divorce
• Bridget Renee Pierce v. Richard David Pierce, divorce
• Christopher Michael Glandon v. Wendy Michelle Wellons, divorce
Case filed Dec. 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Rodney Lee Tipton v. Gail Ann Tipton, divorce
Case filed Dec. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Matthew D. Johnston, estate
