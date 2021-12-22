COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jimmy Ray White, 51, Jackson Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction

Case filed Dec. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

•  Emma Dalton v. Nancy Mellen, vehicle accident damages 

Case filed Dec. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jana Latham v. Jeff Giesbrecht, category 1 lawsuit

Cases filed Dec. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Johnnie Anne Reber v. Markus Reber, divorce

• Claude Reynolds v. Pamela Reynolds, divorce

• Harley Wayne Heidelberg v. Kelsie Paige Heidelberg, divorce

Cases filed Dec. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Gene Farris Lambert, estate

• Regarding: Phyllis Jane Buell Hazelwood, estate

