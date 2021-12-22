COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jimmy Ray White, 51, Jackson Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction
Case filed Dec. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Emma Dalton v. Nancy Mellen, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Dec. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jana Latham v. Jeff Giesbrecht, category 1 lawsuit
Cases filed Dec. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Johnnie Anne Reber v. Markus Reber, divorce
• Claude Reynolds v. Pamela Reynolds, divorce
• Harley Wayne Heidelberg v. Kelsie Paige Heidelberg, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gene Farris Lambert, estate
• Regarding: Phyllis Jane Buell Hazelwood, estate
