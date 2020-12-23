COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Christopher Shane Hord, 50, Camden Drive, Maryville; also charged with two counts of an open container of alcoholic beverage
• Nancy L. Mellen, 57, Knoxville; also charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility
