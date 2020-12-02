COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Leroy Wayne Cantwell, 62, Knoxville
Case filed Dec. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Keith Pelfrey v. Anthony L. Waldo, Southeast Equipment Sales, James G. Rickman and Maryville Title Agency, REM
Cases filed Dec. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee v. Unknown Owners No. 1-4, Heir of O.H. Reynolds (Mildred Reynolds), Unknown Heirs of Harold Tipton and Unknown Heirs of M.A. Tipton, condemnation
• State of Tennessee v. Melissa Cole, Larry Pressley and City Employees Credit Union, condemnation
• Bill Dockery and Amanda Waters v. Cora Bilbo, damages
Cases filed Dec. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melissa Dawn Thomas v. Michael Lee Thomas, divorce
• Lacie Lee Reno v. Travis Lee Reno, divorce
Case filed Dec. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Evelyn Mae Lewellyn, estate
Case filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shirley Rector Johnson, estate
