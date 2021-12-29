COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dylan Buddy Weaver, 21, Majestic Drive, Maryville
• Brenda Lee Kinney, 56, South Springview Road, Maryville
• Farrell Paul Martin, 54, Naomi Drive, Maryville; also charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia
Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Delaware Life Insurance Company v. Troy Dale Taylor, general civil
• Jamie Combs and Carla Lewis v. Jamie Newport (Jamie Dyke), damages
Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Martin Anthony Nolan v. April Nicole Nolan, divorce
• Richard Levi Hunter v. Wanda Chiquita Hunter, divorce
Case filed Dec. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Willie T. Boring, estate
