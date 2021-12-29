COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Dylan Buddy Weaver, 21, Majestic Drive, Maryville

• Brenda Lee Kinney, 56, South Springview Road, Maryville

• Farrell Paul Martin, 54, Naomi Drive, Maryville; also charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia

Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

 Delaware Life Insurance Company v. Troy Dale Taylor, general civil

 Jamie Combs and Carla Lewis v. Jamie Newport (Jamie Dyke), damages

Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Martin Anthony Nolan v. April Nicole Nolan, divorce

• Richard Levi Hunter v. Wanda Chiquita Hunter, divorce

Case filed Dec. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Willie T. Boring, estate

