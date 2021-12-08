COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael V. Liposky, 58, Gibson Road, Rockford
• Jake Robert Walker, 24, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville
Case filed Dec. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Devin Daniel Conard v. Barbara Elizabeth Conard, divorce
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joshua Michael Sullivan v. Kelly Renee Sullivan, divorce
Case filed Dec. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Connie A. Thomas, estate
