Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Michael V. Liposky, 58, Gibson Road, Rockford

• Jake Robert Walker, 24, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville

Case filed Dec. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Devin Daniel Conard v. Barbara Elizabeth Conard, divorce

Case filed Dec. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Joshua Michael Sullivan v. Kelly Renee Sullivan, divorce

Case filed Dec. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Connie A. Thomas, estate 

