COURT
Case filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Mildred Jean Angel v. Richard Doran Angel, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Keegan Jack Montgomery v. Christopher Jaycob Montgomery, divorce
• Abdelrahman Khadiga Abbu v. Zakaria Ibrahim Adam Mohamed, divorce
• Lauren Amanda Titus v. Andrew Stephen Titus, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Markay Sanes v. Johnny Dan Sanes, divorce
• John Devin Rollins v. Heather Lynn McClure, paternity
Case filed Feb. 2 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Alicia Marie Sherwood v. Jason Dewaine Sherwood, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Daniel Victor Cretien, estate
• Regarding: Wesley Ray Garland, estate
Cases filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ruth Katherine Presley, estate
• Regarding: Mary Ellen Hicks, estate
• Regarding: Rhonda Phelps, estate
