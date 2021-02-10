COURT
Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Zachary Taylor Czornohus v. Jamie Leeann Czornohus, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeffrey Steven Englebert v. Jaclyn Barbara Englebert, divorce
• Austin Brent Gerstner v. Tiffany Lane Gerstner, divorce
• Sandra Adams v. Doug Miller, divorce
• Heidi Lynn Groover v. Scott Dwayne Groover, divorce
Case filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Andrea Michelle Yeager v. Robert Raghen Yeager, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ruby Ainsworth Barrilleaux, estate
• Regarding: John David Bullen Sr., estate
