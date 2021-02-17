COURT

Case filed Feb. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Carmelo Jimenez Martinez v. Catherine R. Huntley, damages

Case filed Feb. 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kimberly A. Young v. Jimmy L. Word and Anderson Truss Company Inc., damages

Case filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Scott Stephen Vineyard v. Savanah Mari Vineyard, divorce

Case filed Feb. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Roy George Carpenter, estate

