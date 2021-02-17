COURT
Case filed Feb. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carmelo Jimenez Martinez v. Catherine R. Huntley, damages
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimberly A. Young v. Jimmy L. Word and Anderson Truss Company Inc., damages
Case filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Scott Stephen Vineyard v. Savanah Mari Vineyard, divorce
Case filed Feb. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Roy George Carpenter, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.