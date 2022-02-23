COURT

Case filed Feb. 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court

• Regarding Alesia Eden Turner, name change

Cases filed Feb. 22  in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Regarding Mildred Irene Hippele, petition for intestate administration

• William H. Edwards, affidavit for a large estate

Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Regarding Sue S. Hirst, affidavit for a large estate

Case filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Gage Bryson Sneed v. Katrina Marie Nichols, petition for paternity 

Case filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County 

• Glenda Joyce Householder v. Gary Scott Householder, divorce

