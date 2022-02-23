COURT
Case filed Feb. 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Alesia Eden Turner, name change
Cases filed Feb. 22 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Mildred Irene Hippele, petition for intestate administration
• William H. Edwards, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Sue S. Hirst, affidavit for a large estate
Case filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Gage Bryson Sneed v. Katrina Marie Nichols, petition for paternity
Case filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Glenda Joyce Householder v. Gary Scott Householder, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.