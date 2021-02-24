COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cory Martin Campbell, 28, Butler Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and expired registration plates
Cases filed Feb. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee v. J. Macdonald Burkhart; Mary Naomi Burkhart; M. Coppley Vickers, trustee; Citizens National Bank; and Tennessee Title Loans Inc., condemnation
• State of Tennessee v. Larry James Ousley, Ben Roy Ousley, Janice Ousley Willocks, John Wade Ousley and Linda H. Ousley, condemnation
• State of Tennessee v. J. Macdonald Burkhart; M. Coppley Vickers, trustee; Citizens National Bank; and Avis Budget Group Inc., condemnation
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michella Diane McLemore v. Troy Alan McLemore, divorce
Case filed Feb. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Billy Wayne Drinnen, estate
