COURT
Filed Feb. 1 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Donna Marie Vigilante, name change
• Jennifer Riveros v. Jose Antonio Riveros Martinez, divorce
• Justin Chad Yarnell v. Jennifer Susan Yarnell, divorce
Filed Feb. 2 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Matthew Earl Burgess v. Katherine Marie Taft, divorce
• Regarding James Ford Hillman, petition for intestate administration
• Chester Arnold Farley, affidavit for a large estate
