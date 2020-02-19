COURT
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly Sue Dean v. Robert Alexander Dean, divorce
• Francis Michael Harper v. Andrea Lynn Harper, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Trent J DePonte v. Mary Catherine Odell, divorce
• Cameron Leshan Russell v. Hailey Rae Mitchell, legitimation
Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Gary E. Craig v. Christie M. Craig, divorce
• Kristin Renee Hall v. Carl Michael Hall Jr., divorce
• Regarding Amanda Rene Burnside, name change
Case filed Feb. 19 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Angela Lynn Collins v. Robert Charles Collins, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Barbara Russell, estate
• Regarding Jerry Ray Vineyard, conservatorship
Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Linda G. Huff, estate
• Regarding Kellie Reene Ann Byrd, conservatorship
• Regarding David Arthur King, estate
Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Billy Crain Welch, estate
• Esther Marie Cable, estate
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Applecore Investments LLC v. All Unknown Heirs of the Following Named Decedents (et al), lawsuit
Case(s) filed Dec. 5 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• H&L Environmental Services LLC v. Relyant Global LLC, estate
