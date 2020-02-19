COURT

Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kelly Sue Dean v. Robert Alexander Dean, divorce

• Francis Michael Harper v. Andrea Lynn Harper, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court: 

• Trent J DePonte v. Mary Catherine Odell, divorce

• Cameron Leshan Russell v. Hailey Rae Mitchell, legitimation 

Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court: 

• Gary E. Craig v. Christie M. Craig, divorce 

• Kristin Renee Hall v. Carl Michael Hall Jr., divorce 

• Regarding Amanda Rene Burnside, name change

Case filed Feb. 19 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Angela Lynn Collins v. Robert Charles Collins, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Barbara Russell, estate

• Regarding Jerry Ray Vineyard, conservatorship

Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Linda G. Huff, estate 

• Regarding Kellie Reene Ann Byrd, conservatorship

• Regarding David Arthur King, estate

Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Billy Crain Welch, estate 

• Esther Marie Cable, estate

Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court:

• Applecore Investments LLC v. All Unknown Heirs of the Following Named Decedents (et al), lawsuit

Case(s) filed Dec. 5 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• H&L Environmental Services LLC v. Relyant Global LLC, estate 

