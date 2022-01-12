COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Danny R. Hooten Jr., 44, Lenoir City; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Nicholas Ray Boruff, 33, Cochran Street, Alcoa; also cited on a charge of driving on a suspended license
• Steven M. Fletcher, 58, Knoxville
• Jessie Eugene Stidhem, 37, Grandview Drive, Maryville
• Vergil Troy Wayne Pilcher, 38, Singleton Station Road, Louisville; also cited on a charge of driving on a suspended license
• Henry Zachariah Cushman Jr., 35, Mimosa Circle, Maryville; also charged with financial responsibility
• Isaias Organista-Paxtian, 52, Lively Road, Maryville
• Eric Michael Chorney, 26, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• James A. Lindsay v. Donald Ray Davis, property dispute
Cases filed Jan. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• William Clift Newberyy v. Robin Lorraine Newberry, divorce
• Jasmine Deshea Reed v. Justin Curtis Reed, divorce
• Rhoda Rubio v. Steven Rubio, divorce
• Matthew Jeffrey Franklin v. Amanda Jacquelyn Franklin, divorce
• Pamela Tierney Pettine v. Dean James Pettine, divorce
• Ronnie Sawyer Ladera v. Amanda Leeann Keller, paternity
• Terresa Gayle Fuller v. Keith DeWayne Fuller, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Amanda Gann v. Joshua Lance Gann, divorce
• Meghan Loraine Michael v. Justin Patrick Michael, divorce
• Stephen Marwan Sykes v. Nneka Nkechi Sykes, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Danny Ray Womack Jr. v. Ruth Ellen Womack, divorce
• Justin Michael Edwards v. Alexandra Rose Edwards, divorce
• William R. Caudill v. Megan M. Caudill, divorce
• Joshua Leavins v. Steven Williams, divorce
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Thomas Watts, estate
Cases filed Jan. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shannon Elaine McAndrew, estate
• Regarding: Faith Taylor Hill, estate
• Regarding: Tevin Madison, estate
• Regarding: Coralyn Sue Smith, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.