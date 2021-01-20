COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• James Franklin McMillan, 42, Legends Way, Maryville

Case filed Jan. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Sunteck Transportation Company LLC v. Donnie Burkett and DLB LLC, contract/debt

Case filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Frantz McConnell & Seymour LLP, et al., v. Laverne Crowder Birchfield, et al., lawsuit 

Case filed Jan. 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Garry M. Norman, name change

Cases filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jack Edward Bowman, estate

• Regarding: Bertha Beatrice Pressley, estate

• Regarding: Gary Lynn Irwin, estate

