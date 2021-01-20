COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Franklin McMillan, 42, Legends Way, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sunteck Transportation Company LLC v. Donnie Burkett and DLB LLC, contract/debt
Case filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Frantz McConnell & Seymour LLP, et al., v. Laverne Crowder Birchfield, et al., lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Garry M. Norman, name change
Cases filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jack Edward Bowman, estate
• Regarding: Bertha Beatrice Pressley, estate
• Regarding: Gary Lynn Irwin, estate
