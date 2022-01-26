COURT
Cases filed Jan. 25 in the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Patricia Louise Moyer Bittles, David Paul Bittles, Katherine Grace, individually, and Katherine Grace, acting as a parent and next friend of a minor v. Richard Edward Gunter and Blount County
Filed Jan. 26 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Regarding Diane J. Coble, affidavit for a large estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.