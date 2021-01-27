COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Raymond Michael Hale, 60, Morganton Road, Greenback

• Alexis Leyva De La Rosa, 26, Indigo Drive, Maryville

Case filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Philippa Pudney, name change

Cases filed Jan. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ronald Ross Daniel v. Abigail Camille Daniel, divorce

• Lynda Jean Whitaker v. David William Whitaker, divorce

• Adam Lewis Extine v. Jonie Marie Extine, divorce

Case filed Jan. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

•  Tabetha Nask v. Ashley Danielle Maslowski, et al., lawsuit

Case filed Jan. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Charles Hayes, estate

Cases filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: John Wylie Johnston, estate

• Regarding: Doris Louise Driver, estate

• Regarding: Newell Duain Tipton, estate

• Regarding: Edmund Lee Baugh, estate

