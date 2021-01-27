COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Raymond Michael Hale, 60, Morganton Road, Greenback
• Alexis Leyva De La Rosa, 26, Indigo Drive, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Philippa Pudney, name change
Cases filed Jan. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ronald Ross Daniel v. Abigail Camille Daniel, divorce
• Lynda Jean Whitaker v. David William Whitaker, divorce
• Adam Lewis Extine v. Jonie Marie Extine, divorce
Case filed Jan. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tabetha Nask v. Ashley Danielle Maslowski, et al., lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles Hayes, estate
Cases filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John Wylie Johnston, estate
• Regarding: Doris Louise Driver, estate
• Regarding: Newell Duain Tipton, estate
• Regarding: Edmund Lee Baugh, estate
