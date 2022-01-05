COURT
Case filed Jan. 5 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Tammy Diane Johnson v. Richard Johnson Jr., divorce
Cases filed Jan. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Summer Ainsley Knight v. Matthew Ryan Knight, divorce
• Kelsey Cierra Lord v. Matthew Shane Lord, divorce
Case filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Eugene B. Farmer, estate
Case filed Jan. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Clarence Hoyle Ellis, estate
