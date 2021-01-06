COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Larry Alan Garretson, 63, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Micah Jalen Phelps, 19, Medlin Lane, Walland; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange (other)
Case filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Samantha Rae King v. Andrew Dale King, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carolyn H. Hunter, estate
• Regarding: Doris A. Kiefer, estate
• Regarding: Marvin C. Ogle, estate
• Regarding: Shirley J. Hood, estate
• Regarding: William F. Proffitt Sr., estate
• Regarding: Kevin E. Evans, estate
• Regarding: Cleo D. Clendening, estate
• Regarding: Thelma Louise Miller, estate
• Regarding: Betty Jo Newport, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.