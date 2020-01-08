Case filed Jan. 8 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jan Louise Norton v. Timothy S. Norton, divorce
Case filed Jan. 7 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding JC Carillo, estate
Cases filed Jan. 8 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Wanda Ruth Johnson Epps, estate
• Regarding Lloyd Kyle Middleton, estate
Case filed Jan. 7 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding Natalie Christine, name change
Case filed Jan. 7 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tamara Campbell Fredrick v. Alexis Price, tort/damages
Case filed Jan. 8 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Eagle Logistics Inc. doing business as Eagle Pallets, Richard Bozarth and Paula C. Bozarth v. Glenda H. Storie Bookeeping Plus of TN Inc., contract debt
