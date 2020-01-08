Case filed Jan. 8 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jan Louise Norton v. Timothy S. Norton, divorce

Case filed Jan. 7 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding JC Carillo, estate

Cases filed Jan. 8 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Wanda Ruth Johnson Epps, estate

• Regarding Lloyd Kyle Middleton, estate

Case filed Jan. 7 in the Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding Natalie Christine, name change

Case filed Jan. 7  in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tamara Campbell Fredrick v. Alexis Price, tort/damages

Case filed Jan. 8 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Eagle Logistics Inc. doing business as Eagle Pallets, Richard Bozarth and Paula C. Bozarth v. Glenda H. Storie Bookeeping Plus of TN Inc., contract debt 

