COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Harley Dustin Queen, 20, Nean Lane, Maryville
Case filed June 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Sarah Elaine McDowell, name change
Cases filed June 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cynthia Alleen Stout v. Joseph James Stout Jr., divorce
• Brent Thomas Carl Robinson v. Carrie Michelle Robinson, divorce
• Robert Francis Pritchard v. Nicole Lynn Pritchard, divorce
Cases filed June 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ashley Lawless v. Cory Lawless, divorce
• James Kenneth Click v. Kristeen Sharece Kirkland, divorce
• Thuyen Quoc Huynh v. Bao Tran Vu, divorce
• Tammie Sue Vance v. Samuel Franklin Vance, divorce
Case filed June 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Donna Catherine Shipley, estate
Case filed June 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert M. Rhea, estate
