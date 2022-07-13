COURT

Case filed July 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Stacie Hatfield v. John Tereshko, damages/torts

Cases filed July 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Drews Meadow Homeowners Association Incorporated v. James Wesley Pass et. al, category 1 lawsuit

• Israel Asher Drakeford v. Kelley Michael Drakeford, divorce

• Lisa Ann Thomson v. Coll Alban Thomson, divorce

Cases filed July 12 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding John Channing Powers, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Ann Marie McTavish, petition for a testate executor

