Court Records
Cases filed July 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Edward Hughes Jr. vs. Patricia Ann Hughes, divorce
• Tiffany Jo White vs. Rusty Allen White, divorce
• Danny E Steakley vs. Janice A. Steakley, divorce
Cases filed July 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Diane Lindsey vs. Michael Dale Lindsey, divorce
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. vs. Kennie Lane, property dispute
Cases filed July 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Daniel P. Keuhn, estate
• Regarding: Etta V. Lawhorn, estate
Case filed July 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr., estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.