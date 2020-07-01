COURT
Case filed July 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Trudy Davis Pickens, estate
Cases filed July 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patricia Ann Hammontree vs. George Ronald Hammontree III, divorce
• Billy Aaron Dunkelberg vs. Sarah Beth Oventrop, lawsuit
