Cases filed July 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tod James v. Mike O. Domirok, category I lawsuit

• Russell Vaughn Manis v. Monica Renaee Manis, divorce

• Patricia Craig v. Thomas Ball, divorce

• Robert Eugene Rutherford v. Danielle Laura Rutherford, divorce

• Regarding Tara Marie Stewart, name change

Cases filed July 19 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding Joshua Paul Davis, petition for an intestate administration

