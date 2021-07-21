COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• William Daniel Lennox, 51, Burnett Station Road, Seymour; also charged with driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment and two counts of evading arrest

Case filed July 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Mold Drs. USA LLC v. Jeffrey D. Stratton, real estate

Case filed July 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Dale Edward Konopasek v. Lindsey Marie Konopasek, divorce

Cases filed July 20 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Patsy Jean Whitehead, estate

• Regarding: Lola Waldo, estate

• Regarding: Mayford Houston Burns, estate

