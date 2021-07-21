COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• William Daniel Lennox, 51, Burnett Station Road, Seymour; also charged with driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment and two counts of evading arrest
Case filed July 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mold Drs. USA LLC v. Jeffrey D. Stratton, real estate
Case filed July 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dale Edward Konopasek v. Lindsey Marie Konopasek, divorce
Cases filed July 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Patsy Jean Whitehead, estate
• Regarding: Lola Waldo, estate
• Regarding: Mayford Houston Burns, estate
