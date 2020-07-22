Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Edmund Durant Smith, 60, Greenback
Cases filed July 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Thomas W. Spears et al vs. Ruby Tuesday Inc. et al, contract/debt
• Carol Sue Heileman vs. Ronald Wayne Heileman, divorce
• Mary Elizabeth Deas McConnell, name change
Cases filed July 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Joe Robert Cvikich, petition for interstate administration
