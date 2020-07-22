Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Edmund Durant Smith, 60, Greenback

Cases filed July 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Thomas W. Spears et al vs. Ruby Tuesday Inc. et al, contract/debt

• Carol Sue Heileman vs. Ronald Wayne Heileman, divorce

• Mary Elizabeth Deas McConnell, name change

Cases filed July 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Joe Robert Cvikich, petition for interstate administration

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.