COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jeffrey Luke Hodge, 57, Calderwood Highway, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Devin Andrew Beck, 38, Settlers Pointe Circle, Maryville
Cases filed July 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Paul Rogers v. Daryl Sellers, order for transfer/damages
• Mantis Funding LLC v. Thoroughbred Customs LLC and Jason Michael Ehrstine, enforcement of foreign judgment
Case filed July 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dawson Stockdale v. Retail Marketing Corporation d/b/a Townsend Village Market IGA and Laurel Grocery Company LLC d/b/a Townsend Village Market IGA, damages
Case filed July 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Robert Michael Kirchner v. Angela Lee Kirchner, divorce
Cases filed July 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Carol Ann Stanishia v. Eugene L. Stanishia, divorce
• Regarding: Mahela Katherine Ester Marie Little, name change
Case filed July 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jason Paul Headrick v. Lauri Marie Headrick, divorce
Case filed July 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Reina Elizabeth Ramirez v. Luis Gustavo Munoz Lopez, divorce
Case filed July 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Golden Grace Vananda, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.